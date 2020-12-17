Lindsey, Rudene

X

PRIVATE Funeral Service for Mrs. Rudene Phillips Lindsey of Atlanta, will be held Friday, December 18, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd., Atlanta, GA. Rev. Dr. Kevin Muriel, Pastor Officiating. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Cir., Atlanta, GA. Open to the Public with COVID-19 guidelines strictly enforced.

Viewing hours will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the mortuary, from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Robert W. Lindsey; one daughter and son-in-law, Kami and Lorne Michael Strickland; five sisters; one brother; one sister in law; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery for graveside

services.

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.




