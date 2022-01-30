LINDSAY, Ian Douglas



Ian Douglas Lindsay, a dedicated husband, father, brother, business leader, and friend, passed away on January 26, 2022 a day shy of his 82nd birthday. Ian devoted most of his life to the passionate pursuit of entrepreneurship, adventure, and life-long learning. His personality was larger than life and once known never forgotten. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Roswell United Methodist Church (RUMC) in Roswell, GA. The burial will be private. A life well lived, Ian is survived by his wife Judy Hutcheson Lindsay, his sister Gay Lindsay Johnson (Peter), and his children Douglas Alexander Lindsay (Sarah), Andrew Richmond Lindsay (Seale), Kristen Taylor Crisp, Harvey "Tripp" Taylor III (Gena), and Wanda Marie Lindsay. He is also survived by his grandchildren Margaret, Alex, Charles, Sarah Ann, Rebekah, Drew, Macy, Lindsay, Isaac, and his great-grandchildren Everson, Emma, Henry, and Finnley. Born on January 27, 1940 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to Lillian Gay Lindsay and Douglas Bennington Lindsay, Ian was a child of the world living and attending schools in four continents including stints in the U.S., Brazil, Argentina, Australia, Hong Kong, England, and Switzerland. While in school, Ian excelled in academics graduating from the International School of Geneva (Ecolint) where he was President of the Student Body, the University of Geneva with a major in Political Science, and the University of Virginia with an MBA. His in-class accomplishments were equaled by his athletic ability. Ian was a member of the track, cricket, rugby and boxing teams among other athletic pursuits. The son of an aviator, intelligence agent, and international businessman, Ian developed a passion for flying and travel, earning his wings at an early age. His early career as an Alpine pilot evolved into adventures across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa in partnership with his father whom he revered. After a short stint at Eli Lily Corp, Ian devoted the rest of his professional life to building business of his own. In 1971, Ian settled in Atlanta, Georgia where he raised a family and cultivated lifelong friends both in Brookhaven and Roswell. The ever driven and resilient entrepreneur, Ian launched the public offering of MEDACO, a medical technology startup, at age 30, and later went on to found Northwest Medical Group, The Drug Stores, and Lindsay Farms with his then wife Ann Lindsay. His crowning achievement was the formation and development of ASTRA Group, Inc. in 1994 with his son Andrew Lindsay and the support of his wife Judy Lindsay. ASTRA, a leading diversified contracting company, has grown significantly over the last three decades and is responsible for building countless public works and infrastructure projects including the Atlanta Beltline. Ian took pride in pointing out the many Astra projects that enhanced quality of life throughout the Southeast. Ian's strategic vision and leadership impacted hundreds of lives both personally and professionally, and his humor, toughness, and passion for life will never be forgotten. Ian lived his final 30 years between Roswell, GA, and Ponte Vedra, FL with his wife faithful wife Judy and surrounded by his children, grandchildren and loyal dogs. The Lindsay family will also receive visitors Monday January 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta, GA as well as 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 1st at Roswell UMC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta, GA is in charge of the arrangements. www.mayeswarddobbins.com (770)428-1511.

