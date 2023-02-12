X
Lindquist, Kurt

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LINDQUIST, Kurt Robert

Kurt Robert Lindquist was born February 16, 1943, in Chicago, to Harry and Lillian Lindquist. When Kurt was seven, the family moved to Atlanta, into the newly built Martin Manor. He passed away there December 27, 2022.

Kurt graduated from North Fulton High School in 1961, having lettered for four years in Track and Football (Offensive Lineman). He received a BS in Geology from University of Georgia in 1966. He served six years in the US Air National Guard.

He pursued many interests. He became a certified Scuba Diving Instructor, taking groups on trips to the Caribbean and also served as an officer in Atlanta Ocean which supported preservation of the Georgia coastal islands. He was active in the Southeastern Photography Club and produced award-winning photographs.

His favorite hobby was dogs: rescuing them for himself and walking other people's. He owned 20 dogs in his lifetime, and was beloved by all the dogs in the neighborhood. He said he loved dogs better than people. If so, he only loved them one teaspoon more than he loved children. Neighborhood children did not realize he was teaching them to have a large intellectual curiosity, as did he. He lives on in the hearts of Lindridge Martin Manor Neighborhood.

Memorial gifts may be made to Go Fund Me "Remembering Kurt Lindquist Dog Lover," for a people and dog water fountain at Armand Park, where Kurt daily walked his and neighbor's dogs.

