LINDON, Jack



Jack Nelson Lindon, 76, was born April 21, 1945 in Attleboro, MA to parents Marjorie Hope (Soule) and Jack Nickles Lindon. He left us on January 18, 2022 after suffering a major stroke.



Jack was a Marine "brat." Before graduating from Wakefield High School, MA, he had attended 4 other schools systems in NC, IL, CA and HI. He graduated from Iowa State, (1967) with a degree in physics and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1974) with a PhD in Biophysics. His doctoral thesis was on Manipulation of the Human Platelet. He went on to do post-doctoral research at Beth Israel Hospital and Harvard Medical School in thrombosis and hemostasis. He published numerous papers in scientific journals, gave lectures at scientific conferences in London, Paris, Berlin, Tokyo and Waikoloa, HI and was awarded many patents for work he did in both academia and corporate settings.



In 1988 Baxter Healthcare, Deerfield, IL recruited him from academia. His corporate work as a Senior Research Fellow involved developing materials compatible with blood for medical devices. In 1994 he accepted a similar research position at Kimberly-Clark, Roswell, GA.



Always the teacher, Jack mentored chemistry students at Kennesaw State in the design and execution of laboratory experiments capable of measuring the effects of humidity on the human cough reflex. He was also a consummate innovator. In 2009 when he retired from K-C, he set up a laboratory at home. In his last project, left unfinished, he was engaged in developing a PPE-facemask that improved mucocilliary clearance of particles in the air passage and lungs of the user.



Jack was fortunate to have travel extensively. He crossed the Swiss Alps on the Glacier Express, rafted down the Colorado River thru the Grand Canyon, and once drove a small Fiat down a flight of steps in the medieval city of Perugia, Italy. Jack's interests included music. He played guitar and baritone horn, a yearly high point being "Tuba Christmas" in Faneuil Hall, Boston. He sang in college musicals and had season tickets to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for more than two decades. In his grad-student days, he developed an interest in woodworking when he took a course in Scandinavian furniture making. He was always willing to share with others what he knew whether it was about science or woodworking.



Jack was also a strong advocate for preserving our natural environment. He made personal choices that, in some small way, would mitigate the effects of Climate Change. The three homes he built incorporated solar energy and radiant heat. As one of his favorite extracurricular activities, Jack co-chaired Milton Grows Green for 8 years. The Milton City Council recognized MGG in a resolution on September 8, 2008 and it won the Atlanta Regional Commission's "Create Winner" award that year for "Community Building & Involvement." In 2013 Jack and Francia received "Volunteers of the Year" awards from the City due to this connection.



Jack was much loved. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Francia Carol (Seipel) Lindon, his sisters-in-law Jamie Penney and Cheryl M. (Seipel) DiStefano, niece Lauren E. DiStefano, nephew Mathew L. DiStefano, aunt Evelyn Soule and uncles William and Donald Soule and numerous first and second cousins on his maternal side. His parents, his sister Dorothy Hope Lindon and brother Sanford Kimo Lindon predecease him.



His wife Francia wishes to thank WellStar N. Fulton Hospital Neurologist Michael Mendoza and the ICU staff for their compassionate professional care. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Jack's name may be made to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), Earthjustice or Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, Cumming, GA. A memorial celebration of his life is planned for sometime early spring.

