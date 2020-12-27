Lindgren, Carl

LINDGREN, III, Carl J.



The most loved and respected man took his place in heaven on December 12, 2020. He was a graduate of Miami Palmetto High and Stetson University (president of Pi Kappa Alpha). His life was devoted to family and friends as well as his successful career in construction materials management.



Carl, 71, a committed Christian and veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, was predeceased by his parents, Carl J. Lindgren, Jr. and Priscilla Mullens Lindgren, and will forever be cherished by his wife, Karen, children Kacey (Brandt) Modlin, Cal (Ellison) Haygood, Cristina (Sid) Shams, and Lisa (Fred) Burkhalter, as well as grandchildren, Victoria, Emerson, Lawton, Bailey, Kylee, Katie, and Jason, and siblings John (Kim) and Christina (Paul) Nevius.



An avid sports enthusiast, Carl played baseball, basketball, softball and golf and enjoyed his annual trip to the Masters. He was called by many distinctive names: Grampy, Bamps, Curly, "Memo Man" and "the salt of the earth," but his favorite was Dad. He was the #1 supporter of his children's athletic and scholastic accomplishments.



Donations to Alzheimer's (alzfdn.org) or Cornerstone Hospice Foundation (donate.cshospice.org) in Carl's memory are deeply appreciated.



A celebration of Carl's life will be held at a later date.

