Lindblad, Beatrice

Bea was born Eva Beatrice Larsen on August 3, 1916 to Danish immigrants, Kistine Christiansen Larsen and Jens Christian Larsen. God has called her home at age 106, on September 30, 2022. She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Marie and Ellen; her nephews, Mark and Bruce (Kay) Overson; and by her beloved husband, Elliott. She is survived by her nieces, Kathleen Pruzek, Ellen Stey, Camille (Keith) Stelter, Bea Laine, Susan Overson and Barbara (Brian) Nash; and nephew, David; and many great-nieces and nephews and even great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews, and many friends. We will all sorely miss her, but know that now she dances in Glory. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 PM at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



