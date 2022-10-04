ajc logo
X

Lindblad, Beatrice

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LINDBLAD, Beatrice

Larsen

Bea was born Eva Beatrice Larsen on August 3, 1916 to Danish immigrants, Kistine Christiansen Larsen and Jens Christian Larsen. God has called her home at age 106, on September 30, 2022. She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Marie and Ellen; her nephews, Mark and Bruce (Kay) Overson; and by her beloved husband, Elliott. She is survived by her nieces, Kathleen Pruzek, Ellen Stey, Camille (Keith) Stelter, Bea Laine, Susan Overson and Barbara (Brian) Nash; and nephew, David; and many great-nieces and nephews and even great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews, and many friends. We will all sorely miss her, but know that now she dances in Glory. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 PM at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Herschel Walker’s campaign in turmoil as adult son accuses him of violence, lying6h ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Florida mother, 2 kids killed in crash had bought home in metro Atlanta
12h ago

Credit: RON JOHNSON

Rivian increases production in third quarter
7h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Class A blog: Eight ranked teams remain unbeaten in Divisions I and II
7h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Class A blog: Eight ranked teams remain unbeaten in Divisions I and II
7h ago

Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

O'Hearn, Paul
2h ago
Schliestett, Marian
2h ago
Davis, James
Featured

Credit: © Audra Melton

Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
18h ago
Convoy of Care: Where to donate to help survivors of Hurricane Ian
19h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top