LILLY, Vickie Jean



Vickie Jean Lilly of Decatur, Georgia age 74, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022. She was a beloved mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her bright light and positive spirit will be missed by all who knew her. She was born to Alice Corene Cass and Max Clyde Cass of Sandborn, Indiana on May 8, 1947. She graduated from Oceanside High School in Oceanside, CA in 1965. She was married to Colonel J.C. Lilly, Jr. for 49 loving years. Her role as a military spouse took her across the globe where she raised her family and effortlessly made new friends and immersed herself in numerous communities. She had a vast array of interests including genealogy, gardening, writing, photography, reading and art. She was a beautiful seamstress, knitter, quilter, and could throw one heck of a party. She believed you are never too old to learn or travel. In fact, she just recently started taking art classes and was looking forward to a trip to Venice, Italy. Previous to her move to Atlanta she spent 17 years living in Shelbyville, TN where she was active in the local Shelby Daughters of the American Revolution chapter as their registrar. While living in Shelbyville she also co-managed the Lilly-Meadows trucking company. She is preceded in death by her husband, Colonel J.C. Lilly, Jr., her son Jasper "Clark" Lilly, III, her father Max Clyde Cass and brother Clyde Dean Cass. An online guestbook is available at www.asturner.com.

