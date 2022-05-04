LIGLER, Audrey Margaret March 2, 1927 to April 28, 2022



Audrey Margaret Anderle Ligler, age 95, of Alpharetta, Georgia passed away peacefully at Emory St. Joseph Hospital on April 28th, 2022, after a long and full life.



Audrey was born to Thomas James and Margaret Flora (Galley) Anderle in Berwyn, Illinois and graduated as Valedictorian from Morton High School. She worked as a reporter for the Chicago Life Newspaper and became Society Editor during WWII. She also attended the American Conservatory of Music where she studied piano and organ. She was a church organist from the age of 12 to 89 and was very accomplished as an accompanist and church musician.



Audrey married George Edward Ligler on May 11, 1946, and they were married for 48 years until his death in 1994. They were blessed with five children - Penny, George, David, Mark, and Amy. They lived in Crown Point, Indiana, Canoga Park, California, and Sandy Springs, Georgia. Audrey moved to Alpharetta, Georgia in 1999 where she lived for the rest of her life.



Audrey was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved playing the organ, serving in leadership roles, serving others, and making quilts with the ladies of the Church for new brides and grooms and many new babies. She also loved working in the Atlanta Temple.



Audrey was proud of her Girl Scout membership. She served as a leader of her daughters' troops and then became an active member of the Trefoil Guild, a group of adult Girl Scouters. She was a Gold Award Advisor to Girl Scouts in the Northwest Georgia Council until she could no longer drive.



Christmas was Audrey's favorite time of year, and she collected many decorations, especially Nutcrackers. Her collection was on display year-round; there were 96 at last count. She also collected dolls, angels, and elephants with raised trunks. She spent hours every holiday listening to Christmas music and making her famous Christmas cookies for friends and family.



Audrey had a lifelong thirst for knowledge and travel. She was always reading, which included the complete Great Books of the Western World. She especially enjoyed reading about other countries and cultures and was privileged to have visited all the continents, except Antarctica, and had "treasures" from each country she visited.



Audrey was predeceased by her husband, George Edward Ligler, and her son, David Noel Ligler. She is survived by her daughter Penny Jaskalen and her husband Gary, her son George T. Ligler and his wife Fran, her son Mark E. Ligler and his wife, Jackie, and her daughter Amy Rubert and her husband Richard. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 7th at the Glenridge Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints , 6449 Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs. There will be a family and friends visitation at 1:15 PM. Audrey will be laid to rest in Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Audrey's name to the American Heart Association or the Humane Society.



