Obituaries

Lightsey, James

Oct 8, 2023




LIGHTSEY, James Leroy

Just shy of his 89th birthday, Jim passed peacefully at his Carmel Valley, California home, surrounded by immediate family. He is survived by his wife, Lynn; four children, Lisa Meyer, Christina Lightsey, Eric Lightsey and Laura Green. He has four grandchildren, Robin and Marshall Meyer, Leigh Meyer (d. 2017) and Mason Green; as well as four great-grandchildren, Dexter, Mona Willow, Nari and Zee.

Jim achieved the rank of Commander in the Navy piloting P3's. He completed his graduate degree at the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey then retired from the Navy in 1975.

Jim was born to Fred and Hazel Lightsey in 1934 in Brookhaven, and went to High School at Chamblee. He competed in football and excelled in most sports. He loved to spend time in the Lightsey family home at Laurel Ridge.

An avid reader, Jim was also a sports enthusiast running the Boston Marathon and developed a passion for car racing in his later years. He was kind, had a great sense of humor and was always available to help someone.

A small family gathering will be held at the cemetery where he will receive military honors. A memorial service will be held later this year and all friends and family are cordially invited. For information, please e-mail: LLightsey@sbcglobal.net. We request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation or a charity of your choice.


