LIGHT, Margaret
Margaret Henderson Light, age 89, of Hoschton, GA, formerly of Norcross, GA passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, peacefully surrounded by her family.
A Graveside Service to Celebrate Margaret's Life will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will gather with family and friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Funeral Home Information
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA
30092
https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral