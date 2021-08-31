ajc logo
LIGHT, Margaret

Margaret Henderson Light, age 89, of Hoschton, GA, formerly of Norcross, GA passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, peacefully surrounded by her family.

A Graveside Service to Celebrate Margaret's Life will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will gather with family and friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Home.

Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.

