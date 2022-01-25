Hamburger icon
Light, Harold

LIGHT, Harold

Harold G. Light, age 92 of Cumming, passed away on January 23, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Alpharetta in the Hatfield auditorium at 44 Academy Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery located at 90 Milton Avenue, Alpharetta, GA 30009. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com




Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

