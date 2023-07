LIEGEROT, Richard



Richard J. (Ric) Liegerot, 1940-2023, of Brookhaven, GA passed away July 2, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Alice.



A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 10, 2023 at 11 AM, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 6260 The Corners Parkway NW, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 , 770-416-0002.





