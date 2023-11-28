Lickfold, Susan

LICKFOLD (HESS), Susan Jane



In Loving Memory of Susan Lickfold, of Alpharetta, GA - November 16, 2023.



It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Susan Lickfold, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. Susan peacefully departed this world on November 16, 2023, with her family by her side.



Born in Evanston, Illinois, in 1940, Susan was a bright and vibrant soul from the start. She pursued her education at Northwestern University, where she cultivated a passion for learning that would stay with her throughout her life. In 1966, Susan married the love of her life, Fred Lickfold, and together they built a life filled with love, laughter, and a shared devotion to family.



Susan's warmth and vivacity endeared her to all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her gracious demeanor and her effortless charisma made everyone with whom she interacted feel welcome and cared for. Susan became well known for her boundless talents including music, drawing, painting, sewing, and a truly inspired cook. Susan also loved to celebrate with others, travel, and seek adventure, and was always enthusiastic to try new things!



Susan and Fred were active parishioners at St. David's Episcopal Church in Roswell, GA, where their shared faith and commitment to service and their community brought them great joy. Their promise to each other and lifelong spiritual journey together was a testament to the strength of their bond. Before settling in Georgia, Susan spent 20 years as a dedicated Navy wife, traveling across the country and abroad. The nomadic lifestyle of a military family did not deter her; instead, it enriched her life with diverse experiences and deep connections with lifelong friends. Susan's capacity for love was boundless, evident as a devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She endured the loss of Fred in 2018, after celebrating 52 years of marriage, with the grace and resilience for which she had become admired.



Susan is survived by her younger brother, Lee; her four children, Linda Leigh, Rich, Charlie, and Leslie; and nine adoring grandchildren. Susan's reunion with Fred in heaven brings comfort to those who knew and loved them, as their eternal bond remains unbroken.



In honoring Susan's memory, let us remember her for the joy she brought into our lives, the kindness she shared, and the indomitable spirit that defined her and find solace in the knowledge that Susan and Fred are now reunited in eternal peace.



Susan's Memorial service will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church in Roswell, GA, on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Altzheimers Association (ALZ.org) in Susan's name.



May Susan Lickfold rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the heavenly melodies she so cherished in life.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com