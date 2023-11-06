LICHTENFELD, Seymour "Sy"



Seymour "Sy" Lichtenfeld, born January 10, 1925, in Gary, IN, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2023, after a long and meaningful life.



He is survived by his loving daughters, Eileen Lichtenfeld, Atlanta, GA, Roberta L. Goldman (Marshall), Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Alex Lichtenfeld, Jacksonville, FL, Elyssa Goldman, Washington, DC; and daughter-in-law, Ruth Lichtenfeld, Mobile, AL.



He was predeceased by his son, Dr. Norman Lichtenfeld, who gave him great pride with his many accomplishments; and by his loving wife of 63 years, Natalie, with whom he traveled the world; and by his parents, Albert and Sidell Lichtenfeld.



Sy served in the U.S. Army during World War II in airborne and infantry units. During the "Battle of the Bulge" he was captured and spent the remainder of the war in various German prison camps until liberated by the Russians. The War Department awarded him the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, POW Medal, and many others for his service.



After the war, he graduated from Purdue University as an engineer. He went on to operate multiple successful businesses in both Chicago, IL and then in Miami, FL, where he and Natalie raised their family and resided for 50 years.



Active in many veterans service organizations Sy helped other Veterans apply for and receive their full benefits. He was an active member of the American EX-POWS, South Alabama Veterans Council, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, and a Board Member of the Alabama Board of Veterans Affairs. His book "KRIEGIE 312330", recounting his army service, is in the U.S. Library of Congress.



Upon moving to Mobile in 2010, he became known throughout South Alabama for his presentations about his war time experiences which he gave to school children and civic and veteran organizations. In 2014, he was honored as Mobile Veteran of the Year.



Sy will be remembered for his love of country and as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed.



Interment will be at Arlington Memorial Park, in Atlanta, on November 7, at 10 AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ahavas Chesed Congregation, 705 Regents Way, Mobile, AL 36609.





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