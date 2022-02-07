LIBOWSKY, Gary J.



Gary J. Libowsky, age 65, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly a lifelong resident of the Atlanta area, died on February 3, 2022. Gary was the loving husband to Victoria Libowsky, the loving father of Amy Libowsky and Andrew (Meg) Libowsky and Kevin (Cassie), Michael, and Tyler (Nicole) Whitehair. Gary was the proud and loving grandfather of Luke and Eli Libowsky and Emmett, Rowen, Kinsley, Maddon, and Kailey Whitehair. Gary was the son of the late Robert and Sally Libowsky, the loving brother of Stephen (Sue) Libowsky, Barbara (Jay) Andrews, and Rachel Libowsky, and the treasured uncle to Sam, Sarah, and Ruth Libowsky and to Joshua and Tyler Andrews and the late Kimberly Andrews. Gary was the friend to many. Gary worked his entire career for the Kroger Company in Atlanta before retiring and moving to Ohio. Gary loved people, especially family, and loved and followed sports of all types. He always had a smile on his face and had a great sense of humor and will be dearly missed. Graveside services will be at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Boulevard N.W., Atlanta, Georgia 30318. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Way of Greater Atlanta 40 Courtland Street, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30303.



