LEWIT, Ellen Helen



Ellen Helen Lewit, age 73, of Canton, GA passed away on December 1st, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Robert A Lewit and Lena Lewit. She was an alumni of Georgia Tech. She worked with computers and programming. Her main passions were reading, music and poetry. She had a beloved cockapoo named Honey. Ellen is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Lena Lewit, her brother Michael Lewit and her brother-in-law Michael McQueen. Ellen is survived by her brother Nathan Lewit, his wife Patty, her sister-in-law Emily Lewit and finally her sister, Marlene McQueen. She is also survived by her niece Rachel Marie Lewit Galotti, her nephew Joseph Lewit, her niece Alexis McQueen, her niece Charnie McQueen and her niece Ruth Lewit. Graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 3:00PM with Rabbi Harvey Winokur officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

