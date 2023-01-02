LEWIS, Phyllis



Celebrating the life of Mrs. Phyllis Collins Lewis will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 12:00 noon, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2855 Briarcliff Road NE Atlanta, GA, Father Paul Flood and Father Guyma Noel, officiating. Entombment, Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy., NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Viewing will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 7 PM-9 PM. Prior to viewing The Omega Omega Service will be held from 6 PM-7 PM. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Paul Lewis; daughters, Melody and Brandy Lewis; four grandchildren, Lalah Lewis, Legend Lewis, Jaelyn Samilton and Kash Armour; and a host of relatives and friends. 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com

