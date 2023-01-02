ajc logo
X

Lewis, Phyllis

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LEWIS, Phyllis

Celebrating the life of Mrs. Phyllis Collins Lewis will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 12:00 noon, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2855 Briarcliff Road NE Atlanta, GA, Father Paul Flood and Father Guyma Noel, officiating. Entombment, Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy., NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Viewing will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 7 PM-9 PM. Prior to viewing The Omega Omega Service will be held from 6 PM-7 PM. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Paul Lewis; daughters, Melody and Brandy Lewis; four grandchildren, Lalah Lewis, Legend Lewis, Jaelyn Samilton and Kash Armour; and a host of relatives and friends. 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta

227 E. Lake Drive SE

Atlanta, GA

30317

https://grissom-clarkfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons used Isaiah Oliver in new role at safety Sunday against the Cardinals6h ago

New year means new laws on Georgia’s books
19h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Newly elected Georgia House member facing drug charges withdraws from office
22h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia finally stops Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia finally stops Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia vs. TCU will rearrange first week of state Legislature
22h ago
The Latest

Hyatt, Elizabeth
Roberts, Thom
1h ago
Marshall, Darrell
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
20h ago
Revisit: Live Updates from the Peach Bowl
Today's college bowl games
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top