Lewis, Nieves

Nieves Diaz Lewis passed away peacefully Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Marietta, Georgia. Nieves was born in the province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba on her father's ranch called Los Encinitos on September 1, 1929. She was the youngest of 4 sisters born to Luisa Lamas and Moises Diaz. The family moved to Havana in the 1950s.



She immigrated to the United States in 1959 after the Castro regime took over Cuba. She became a US citizen in 1969. She moved to Atlanta, Georgia in the 1970s looking for new opportunities and met her future husband, James W Lewis not long after. They were married in August 1971.



She was always interested in art. She decided to join the Artist Atelier of Atlanta in 1980. She studied under Ouida Cannady who helped her to find her special style. She painted in all mediums. – acrylic, water colors, pastels, pencil, and collages. Her subjects came from her mind and heart. She did not copy from scenes or objects. Many of her paintings were inspired by her travels to Europe, India, and China! Her proudest moment was having a painting chosen to hang in the Beijing Museum Of Art in 2000 after the China Art Exposition, an international juried show.



She was predeceased by her husband, Jim; her sisters Rita, Isabel, Maria ; her parents, Luisa and Moises. She is survived by her stepson, James Lewis, Jr.; her nieces, Josephine Edson, Irene Chourrot and Gwen Reisman. She never had any children but she had someone that was like a daughter, Robin Hageman, whose sons , Sebastian and Gideon loved her like a grandmother, and Robins husband Peter loved her as well. She was part of their family.



There will be Celebration of Life on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Brookdale Chambrell at Roswell, 1000 Applewood Dr, 30076.



If anyone would like to make a donation in her memory, please do it to your favorite charity. That would be appreciated by her family. Please have acknowledgements sent to Gwen Reisman 3468 Waterwheel Circle, Winston Salem, NC 27103.



