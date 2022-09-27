ajc logo
Lewis, Mondrevius

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LEWIS, Mondrevius

Celebration of Life for Mondrevius B. Lewis will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 1:00 PM, Maranatha Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2730 Browns Mill Road SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30354. Interment, Rest Haven Cemetery. Visitation, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 4:00-7:00 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Mortuary, Inc.

419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, GA

30316

