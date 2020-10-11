Lewis, Mercer

X

LEWIS, Jr., Mercer Celebration of Life for Mercer Lewis Jr, will be held on Monday October 12, 2020 at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral Home at 2:30 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta 404-349-3000 mbfh.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

