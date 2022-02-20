LEWIS, Mary A.



Mary Alice Lewis "Granny", age 98, formerly of 1747 Stokes Avenue SW, Atlanta, GA passed on February 8, 2022. Mrs. Lewis was an early African American female entrepreneur. She owned a beauty salon for 42 years in the Dixie Hills area. She was a positive figure in many lives and a friend to all. She was a long-time member of Flipper Temple AME Church of Atlanta, GA, Rev. Gregory Eason, Minister. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Shirley Lewis Dawson of Decatur, GA, granddaughter Sherri L. Moore of Charlotte, NC, grandson Steven L. Moore of Charlotte, NC, great-grandson Brandon Brooks, great-granddaughters, Sydnee, Sierra, Simone, and Samiya Moore of Charlotte, NC. A niece Etheleen Hill Heard of College Park, GA. Nurse aide, Cheryl Gannaway, and other extended family, loved ones, and friends. No service will be held at this time.

