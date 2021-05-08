<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">LEWIS, Marvin<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mr. Marvin Edward Lewis, age 92 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. He was born January 14, 1929 in East Point, Georgia the son of the late Mr. Henry Alvin Lewis and the late Mrs. Pearl Sarah Trantham Lewis. Mr. Lewis worked as a Department Chief for Western Electric for many years. He was a good guy that loved his family very much. He loved golfing, traveling, woodworking, remodeling, and all kinds of sports.<br/><br/>In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Durham Lewis; daughter, Susan Lewis Gantt; sister, Kathryn Lindsay.<br/><br/>Mr. Lewis is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Mike Lay of Carrollton, Georgia; son-in-law, Joseph P. Gantt of Douglasville, Georgia; brother, Douglas Lamar Lewis of Georgia; three grandchildren, Derek and Hitomi Gantt, Barbara and Patrick O'Haley, Courtney and Andrew Slone; four great-grandchildren, Ellie and Keeva O'Haley and Coleson and Mila Slone; several nieces and nephews also survive.<br/><br/>The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM from Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.<br/><br/>Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311</font><br/>