LEWIS, Kenneth Robert



Kenneth Robert (Ken) Lewis passed away at home early Sunday morning, Dec. 13, 2020 at the age of 96. A native of Philadelphia and US Army Veteran of World War II, he returned to marry the love of his life, Ruth Flancer Lewis, who survives him after 74 years of marriage. He is also survived by three daughters: Judi Schnitzer (Stan), Sue Heavlin, and Carol Salmons (Fred); five grandchildren: Brynne Goncher (Marc), Mitch Klasky (Cara Cimmino), Adam Salmons (Kyle Fellerhoff), Rachel Salmons (Jason Elgin), and Jenni Baum (Yaak); and seven great grandchildren: Harrison, Talan and Simon Goncher; Tatum and Evan Klasky; and Noa and Hazel Baum.



The family requests donations in his honor be made to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

