LEWIS, Joseph



Mr. Joseph Lewis, 74, of Conyers, GA, passed on May 15, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 11 AM in our Chapel. Elder Dwayne P. Mitchell, Eulogist. Visitation Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 12-8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy 138 SE, Conyers, GA 30013 (770)285-6673.