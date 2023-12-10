LEWIS, David



David O'Shaughnessy Lewis passed away on December 5, 2023 at the age of 61 after a two-year battle with cancer. David was born the youngest of four boys. He was an accomplished investment analyst who covered the insurance industry and received his chartered financial analyst designation. He lived a full life, traveling all over the globe for work and leisure. He spent the majority of his life in Atlanta, but moved to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, in 2020, with his wife, Norine. He also had a home in Young Harris, Georgia, where he went to college and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. David enjoyed working in the yard, golfing, fishing, and remaining engaged in the financial markets. Above all, David loved his family. He was a knowledgeable, thoughtful person and was always willing to help and teach others. He was very personable and cared deeply for many.



Per David's request, there will be no funeral service, but rather gatherings of friends and family to celebrate his life in the new year.



David was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Carolyn; and brothers, Casey and Jeremy. He is survived by his wife, Norine; son, John; grandson, Reed; and brother, Tim. His legacy will live on through his descendants and all the other lives he touched.



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