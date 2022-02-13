Lewis, Brenda

Hamburger icon
Brenda Jean Bates Lewis, 73, passed away on February 7, 2022, after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Douglas and Marjorie Moss Bates. She is survived by her son, Thomas Lewis (Sandy) of Snellville, GA; and her brother, Bob Bates of Conyers, GA; several nieces and cousins. Jean was a sweet, compassionate and devout christian. A graveside service will be held on March 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Timberridge Presbyterian Cemetery in Henry County, GA. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Snellville

3705 Highway 78 West

Snellville, GA

30039

