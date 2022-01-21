LEWIS, Alice



Alice Lewis died peacefully on January 15, 2022. Alice was an amazing mom, wonderful friend, powerful prayer warrior and a yellow dog democrat. She was a friend to everyone or animal she met. She was a positive force who trusted in her lord and lived life to the fullest. Alice's energetic sense of humor will live on through everyone who laughed with her. She is survived by her 3 children Mitzi, MaryBeth and Michael, his wife Ashley, grandchildren Tye and Ryan and cousin Anne Morley. Services will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2111 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068. Visitation will be 1 hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Faith Lutheran Church, designate Food Pantry on the memo line or Lutheran Church of the Incarnate Word, 1900 2nd Loop Road, Florence, SC 29501 where thanks to modern technology she was able to attend worship every week with her daughter, MaryBeth. Masks Are Required.

