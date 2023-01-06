ajc logo
LEWIS, Alfonso Eduardo Newell

Mr. Alfonso Eduardo Newell Lewis entered into rest on December 28, 2022. Celebration of Life Today, Friday, January 6, 2023, 12 noon Turner Chapel AME Church, 492 North Marietta Pkwy, Marietta, GA. Rev. Tar-U-Way R. A. Bright, Pastor. Interment with full military honors at Georgia National Cemetery. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




