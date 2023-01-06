LEWIS, Alfonso Eduardo Newell
Mr. Alfonso Eduardo Newell Lewis entered into rest on December 28, 2022. Celebration of Life Today, Friday, January 6, 2023, 12 noon Turner Chapel AME Church, 492 North Marietta Pkwy, Marietta, GA. Rev. Tar-U-Way R. A. Bright, Pastor. Interment with full military honors at Georgia National Cemetery. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
