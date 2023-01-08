ajc logo
Levy, Patricia

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LEVY, Patricia

Patricia Lang Levy from Atlanta, Georgia born December 9, 1935, passed away from an illness at her home on December 26, 2022. Pat was born in Denver, Colorado and was raised in Seattle, Washington. She was an avid tennis player and loved the sport. Pat was also an attending member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Tucker, Georgia. She was a loving mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. Pat is survived by her children, Jeffrey Levy, Karen Levy, Michael Levy, Autumn "Missy" Levy, Henry Allen Carroll, Matthew Levy, Romina Levy, Meghan Levy, Matthew Sherer and Eric Levy. Her grandchildren include Lauren Dreher, Chad Dreher, Katherine Levy, Christopher Levy, Zachary Levy and Jack Levy. Her great- grandchildren include Jackson and Harper Dreher. A Memorial Mass will be held for Pat on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 3773 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341.

