Obituaries

Levy, Alvin

File photo
File photo
Oct 23, 2023

LEVY, Alvin Charles, PhD

Alvin Charles Levy, age 81, of Atlanta, passed away on October 20, 2023. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Brita Molkner Levy; daughter, Beth (David) Rosen; son, Michael (Julie) Levy; stepdaughter, Cori Taratoot; stepson, Kevin Taratoot; sister, Donna (Paul) Kelman; and six granddaughters. Alvin was born in Norfolk, VA, to Frank and Nettie Levy. He graduated from Maury High School and earned his Bachelor's degree, Master's degree, and PhD, in Chemistry from Georgia Tech. He also served proudly as a Supply Officer in the Navy.

Alvin had a successful career as a chemist, working first at DuPont, and then at Bell Labs. He subsequently started his own chemical consulting business, Alvin C. Levy and Associates. Among his many professional accomplishments were several patents for optical fiber coatings.

Alvin was a devoted husband and family man. He loved the beach and spent many winters in Florida. He was a talented gardener, designing and cultivating beautiful gardens at his home. He was lovingly cared for by his wife, Brita; and his devoted caregiver and friend, Mike Neal, with support from family and friends. Graveside Services will be held at 1:30 PM, Monday, October 23, at Arlington Memorial Park, with Rabbi Spike Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel of Greater Atlanta. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

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Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

http://jewishfuneralcare.com/

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