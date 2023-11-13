LEVISON, Jarvin



It is with heavy hearts and a profound sense of loss that we announce the passing of Jarvin Levison, a remarkable man who lived a life full of purpose, love, and unparalleled dedication to his family.



Born in Bristol, VA, to Hyman and Ella Levison, Jarvin spent most of his life in Atlanta, GA, leaving an indelible mark on both his family and community. He was a brother to Natalie Robinson and Gilbert Levison.



He led a life characterized by his profound commitment to his family and his profession. He practiced law for over 70 years, most notably at Arnall Golden Gregory, where his integrity, wisdom, and tireless work ethic earned him the respect and admiration of both colleagues and clients.



Beyond his professional achievements, Jarvin was a pillar in his Atlanta community. He advocated for many important causes and was instrumental in the founding of the William Breman Jewish Museum. His zest for life was inspiring, and he remained incredibly active and engaged in his work and community endeavors until his passing at the age of 95.



Jarvin's devotion to his family was the centerpiece of his life. He was a beloved figure in family gatherings, especially known for his "Ask Zadie" dinners. These occasions were more than just meals; they were moments where he cooked with love, shared his wisdom, encouraged questions and conversations, and connected deeply with his grandchildren. These gatherings were a testament to his love and dedication, creating lasting memories and imparting life lessons.



His legacy of love and charity also shone through in the unique charitable giving program he developed, managed by his grandchildren. This initiative was not just about philanthropy; it was a Masterclass in empathy, responsibility, and unity, teaching the younger generations the value of giving back, proper management, and working together for a common good.



Jarvin's legacy is carried on by his loving children, Michael (Sharoni), Daniel (Karen), and Jenny Levison; his cherished grandchildren, Andrew (Maayan), Cari, Naomi, Turner (Frances), Jonah, Leah, Tate (Jessica), Taylor (Andreea); and his great-grandchildren, Audra, Mia, Reese, Ella and Leo.



His life was a lesson in love, hard work, and community service, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire and guide us and all who knew him.



The Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM, on Monday, November 13, 2023, at the Breman Museum located at 1440 Spring Street in Atlanta.



The family requests that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Sandra S. Adair Endowment Fund at the Breman Museum. The mailing address is: 1440 Spring Street, Atlanta, GA, 30309. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



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