LEVINSON, David Joseph



July 5, 1988 - February 28, 2022



David passed away at the young age of 33. David attended Wesleyan School in Peachtree Corners (Atlanta), Georgia and graduated from Birmingham Southern University with a degree in Religion. He frequently initiated and organized various extracurricular activities for his friends and was proactive with his political beliefs. David was best known for his ability to communicate, his compassion for all of God's creatures, his genuine desire to care for others with disabilities and to improve the lives of those in dire need. He loved to learn and share his knowledge.



David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Colonel Charles Robert and Lucille Mary Samms; and Eugene Leonard and Eunice Ginsberg Levinson.



He is survived by his parents, Robert and Charlene Levinson.



There will be a Memorial Service on March 20, 2022 at 3 PM, in the Sanctuary of Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, Georgia 30338. 770-394-0675.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Dunwoody United Methodist Church.

