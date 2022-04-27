LEVINE, Morton



Morton P. Levine, 95, passed away in Atlanta, Georgia on April 26, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by his family.



Morton was born on April 7, 1927, in Mt. Vernon, New York, the third son of Meyer and Esther Levine. He grew up with brothers, Maurice, Sidney, and Robert (Bobby) in Mt. Vernon where his father owned an automobile dealership.



When World War II slowed new car sales, Morton pitched in to help his family by finding work in a factory where he polished plastic ring boxes. He gave his paycheck to his parents to help his parents pay for food and other needs.



The day after high school graduation, Morton was drafted into the U.S. Army. While serving his country, he was promoted to the rank of Corporal and awarded the WWII Victory Medal. After his honorable discharge in 1947, Morton was admitted to the University of Georgia in Athens, where he pledged the Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity.



He later enrolled in the University of Georgia School of Law, enabling him to stay in Athens, a town he had come to love. He earned his JD degree in 1953, becoming the first member of his family to practice law.



He started his own firm in Atlanta, specializing in bankruptcy law. He proved his negotiating and conflict resolution skills in large and small cases. Morton was in the people business, representing a diverse group of clients over the years, many of whom were in the automotive industry since it was an industry he knew well, and learned about, from his father. He also was well-respected by Bankruptcy Judges throughout the country and he was appointed in well over 100 cases to serve as Bankruptcy Trustee for the Debtor.



Morton was a member of the Atlanta and Georgia Bar Associations as well as a founding member of the Southeastern Bankruptcy Law Institute. He was President of the Southeastern Bankruptcy Law Institute in 1978-1979. In 2003, the Atlanta Bar Association, Bankruptcy Section, honored Morton with the David Pollard Award, for exemplifying a high standard of professionalism and ethics in bankruptcy practice. His three sons proudly followed his footsteps. His youngest son, Ronald is a partner in the firm he founded, now named Levine and Block.



Loved and respected by his peers, Morton cherished the comradery he shared with his colleagues. He was regarded by his associates as an energetic and gentle man who was devoted to his clients and his duty as an attorney.



On June 22, 1958, Morton married Phyllis Louise Borochoff. They reared four children, Jonathan, Russell, Susan, and Ronald. Morton, an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan, purchased four season tickets in Sanford Stadium in 1954 and has held those same seats for 68 years. Until recent years, he rarely missed a home game and his tailgates in the parking lot across from his fraternity were a sight to be seen.



He was a member of Ahavath Achim Synagogue in Atlanta.



Morton was preceded in death by his parents, Meyer and Esther Levine; and his brothers, Maurice and Sidney Levine.



Morton is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis; his four children; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Allison Levine; son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Anne Marie Levine; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald Levine and Joni Romanek; and daughter, Susan Levine; ten grandchildren, Olivia, Molly, Alexa, David, Daniel, Andrew, Jamie, Jennifer, Matthew, and Rachel, and his brother Robert "Bobby" Levine.



Services will be graveside, 4:30 PM at Arlington Cemetery in Atlanta. Attendees are asked to not arrive prior to 4:15 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Morton P. Levine Scholarship Fund at the University of Georgia School of Law online at: https://www.law.uga.edu/fund/morton-p-levine-scholarship or by check: Payable to: UGA Foundation For: Morton P. Levine Scholarship (72598003), University of Georgia School of Law, Law School Advancement Office 225 Herty Drive, Athens, GA 30602-6012. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

