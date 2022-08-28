ajc logo
Obituaries
1 hour ago

LEVINE, Gloria P.

Gloria P. Levine, 90, our dear Mom, Nana, and great-Nana, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of August 27, 2022. She is predeceased by Joel, her beloved husband of 45 years. She fell in love with Atlanta when she arrived to the city many decades ago. She devoted her younger years to raising her three children. Later in life she adored and doted on her five "delicious" grandsons. They love her dearly and still refer to her as their "cool Nana!" A person at home in any environment, able to turn any stranger into a friend, she was never as happy as when she was with her family and dear friends. Gloria had a passion for the written word and used this talent to honor her loved ones celebrating happy occasions. Gloria lived her values with love, generosity, respect, and dignity. She was a proud member of "The Greatest Generation." She is predeceased by her parents, Julius and Sayde; brother Lenny; and great-granddaughter, Harley Jade, all of blessed memory. She is survived by her three children, Robert (Teddi-Jo), Alyson, and Jackie (Tom); grandchildren, Richard, Joshua (Brittany), Jason (Sarah), Evan, and Ben (fiancé Meghan); great-grandchildren, Brody, Micah, Riley, Mackenzie, and Caylee; sisters-in-law, Natalie and Carole; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11AM at Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Cir. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. In memory of Gloria, donations may be made to Congregation Or VeShalom, The USO, or a charitable organization of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

