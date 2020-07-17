LEVIN, Sandra Elaine Sandra Elaine Levin passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Helen and Morris Levin. Sandra grew up in Atlanta and attended Grady High School. She retired from Macy's and Haverty's. She was a sweet and loving niece, cousin and friend. She is survived by cousins and friends. Donations may be made to Congregation Shearith Israel or a charity of your choice. The funeral will take place at 12 PM, on Friday, July 17. Due to COVID-19, the funeral is limited to immediate family only. The funeral will be streamed via Zoom. Find Zoom link and online guestbook at dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

