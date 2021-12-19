LEVIN, Kathleen



Kathleen Gordon Levin died peacefully on December 12, 2021 surrounded by her loving family: husband Mike, sons Eric and Eliot, her daughters-in-law Keri and Sarah, and grandsons, Lucas and Parker. She was 69 years old and married to Mike for 47 ½ years.



Kathy was one of a kind. She was the epitome of caring, always putting the interests of others before hers. Every day she showed compassion, empathy, and love. Kathy lit up a room with her beautiful face, contagious laugh, and infectious smile. She was one of the sweetest people and anyone who met her felt her gentleness and her sense of quiet strength.



She was a very supportive wife, devoted mother, grandmother, who created a wonderful family life for her husband, son's and their families, and husband. She was a huge fan of Eric and Eliot; always attending their basketball and baseball games and school activities, volunteering at Eric's beer festivals, seeing every movie in which Eliot worked, and attending her grandson's activities. Kathy retired from teaching to take care of her grandsons shortly after their birth.



Kathy received a degree in childhood education from Florida State University and fulfilled her life goal of being an elementary school teacher. She taught her entire career at the kindergarten and 1st grade levels at private, public, and religious schools in six different cities. In Portage, MI, Kathy, and her best friend, started their own school: Hillandale Creative Preschool. She served as the first Principal at Temple Bnai Shalom in Burke, VA. She taught at Peachtree Elementary School in Peachtree Corners, GA and for 27 years at the religious Sunday school at Temple Beth Tikvah in Roswell, GA. She touched thousands of students over her lifetime and her legacy will persevere for generations.



She was an amazing cook and loved to entertain. Kathy won a cooking contest that got her on a local Atlanta TV show "ATL & Company".



She bravely dealt with Polycystic Kidney Disease for 40+ years. In June 2020, she was diagnosed with Stage 4, inoperable Cholangiocarcinoma which she endured through Covid and demonstrated incredible strength to keep pushing it down the road until the terrible cancer beast took over. She will be missed by many.



A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for Kathy will take place on Sunday, December 26 at 10:00 AM at Temple Beth Tikvah, 9955 Coleman Road, Roswell, GA. During the service, streaming will be available through the Temple's website.



In lieu of gifts of food or flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the "Kathy Levin Education Awards Funds" at Temple Beth Tikvah - http://www.bethtikvah.com . Click on Donate at the top and select this fund under "type".

