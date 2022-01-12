

LEVERETTE, Gary B.



February 6, 1956 -



January 12, 2021





Gary, it has been a year since your homegoing. You left an impact on our lives. We miss you daily. We have enduring memories of you being a man of FAITH. You were baptized at an early age at Centenary United Methodist Church and later joined Cascade United Methodist Church. You decided to be baptized by immersion as an adult at First Baptist Church in Atlanta. REST IN PEACE. Your legacy will live on.Eternal Love,Linda and the Leverette Family