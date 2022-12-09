LETSON, Lauren



Elizabeth



Lauren Elizabeth Letson, age 41, of Suwanee, GA, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2 after a long and arduous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family.



The family will gather with friends on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3:00 PM, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory in Peachtree Corners, GA.



Born in Meridian, MS on December 6, 1980, Lauren grew up primarily in Selma, AL; Houston, TX; and Suwanee, GA. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Oglethorpe University in 2003. She also attended L'Universite Catholique in Lille, France and La Sorbonne in Paris, France during her undergraduate program.



Lauren was an independent consultant and esthetician that enjoyed helping people look and feel their very best. She will be remembered for her loving, creative, curious, and fun personality. Her passions were theater, live music concerts, art, french culture, her pet dogs, and spending quality time with family.



Lauren was preceded in death by her father, Robert Frank Letson. She is survived by her mother, Cynthia Elizabeth House; stepfather, Robert Wilfred House; siblings, Sarah Noel Luell (Mark), Robert Paul Letson (Jasmine); nephew and niece, Mark D. Luell III, Chloe E. Letson; and many other extended family members.



Our deep gratitude goes to the caregivers at AccentCare Hospice in Cumming, GA for their outstanding, compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Barrow County Animal Shelter (BarrowPetsInc PayPal: barrowpets2313@gmail.com).



