Lester, LaNelle

LaNelle Moore Lester, age 87, of Powder Springs, GA, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022. Funeral Services were held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Powder Springs in Powder Springs with Rev. Alan Davis officiating. The family received friends on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Powder Springs. Interment followed at Paulding Memorial Gardens in Hiram, GA.



LaNelle Moore was born in 1935 in Monroeville AL to G.C. Moore and Iva Belle Moore. Her father was in the Army and the family moved around before and during WWII. She graduated from Shelby County High School in Columbiana, Alabama. Then graduated from Howard College in Alabama which is now Samford University in 1957. She attended New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary where she earned a Master's degree in Sacred Music where she also met Rev. Daniel Lester who was attending the seminary and they married in 1960. They had two children, Susan Ashworth and Bill Lester; and two granddaughters, Amy Ashworth and Allison Ashworth, who live in Powder Springs, GA.



She also is survived by her sister Margret Linville of Birmingham AL. She taught music at Compton Elementary School for 20 plus years and played the piano for church at Brookwood Baptist Church and at Calvary Baptist Church in Austell, GA. She was member of the Jubalheirs Chorus a traveling ministry of the Georgia Baptist Music Ministry for 20 years. They were members of First Baptist Church of Powder Springs. She was a wonderful, positive person of faith and a dearly loved wife, mother, and grandmother. She would want all to know of her faith and love for The Lord Jesus Christ and gives Him all The glory for The life she has lived.



