LESTER, Judith



Judith Anne Lester of Atlanta passed away September 13, 2022, after a brief illness. Born October 19, 1946 to Frances Cheney Lester and Charles DuBose Lester, she grew up in Wadley, GA, attended the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and graduated from the University of Georgia. She had a long career at Stevens and Wilkinson, retiring in 2008 as Associate Vice President and Controller. She is survived by her sister, June Lester (John Hinkle); her niece, Anna Terry (Paul Terry); two great-nephews, Charles and Clinton, and several cousins. A memorial service will be held 2 PM, October 15, 2022, at her residence. Memorials in her name may be sent to Women's Resource Center to End Domestic Violence, 115 E Maple St, Decatur, GA 30030, or Nia's Place, 111 East Maple St, Decatur, GA 30030.

