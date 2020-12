LESTER, John Wayne



Age 87, of Decatur, passed December 27, 2020.



Married 66 years, 3 children, 9 grandchildren.



Retired from Conveyors & Drives. Avid golfer.



Long-time member of Oak Grove Methodist Church.



Private family services.



In-memory donations can be made to: Oak Grove Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, Georgia 30033.