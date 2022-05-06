LESTER, Jessie Mae



Jessie Mae Lester, age 99, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was a graduate of Fort Valley State College class of 1945, and Penn State Master's Program, class of 1959. Jessie was a Charter Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Eta Chapter, at Fort Valley State College. She was a 65 year member of Liberty Baptist Church. Jessie retired from the Atlanta Public School System in 1983. In her spare time, Jessie loved to watch sports, football, baseball and basketball. She also loved playing Bingo. Jessie served many years as a poll worker during various elections for the City of Atlanta. She worked in the 10E Pecinct. Jessie is survived by her many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Jessie's life will be held tomorrow, Saturday, May 7, 2022,11:00 AM at Liberty Baptist Church, 395 Chamberlain Street, SE, Atlanta, GA 30312.

