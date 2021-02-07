LESTER, George



Of Westwood, MA, passed January 28, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Virginia (Bowen) and dear father of George N. IV, and his wife Blanche Teyssier, of Medfield, MA and the late Albert B. Lester. Proud grandfather of Albert Benjamin Lester, II, and Jake Whitney Lester. Brother of the late Katherine "Kitsy" Mostellar. Relatives and friends may watch his recorded graveside service at www. harborview.live In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Baptist Church, 808 High St., Westwood, MA 02090, or to the Friends of the Council on Aging, 60 Nahatan St., Westwood, MA 02090, or to the Friends of the Westwood Public Library, 660 High St., Westwood, MA 02090 would be appreciated. For condolences and guestbook, please visit funeral home website.



