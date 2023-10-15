Obituaries

Leslie, William

Oct 15, 2023

LESLIE, William H.

William H. Leslie "Bill", 87, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. He served in the navy for 11 years active duty and 9 years in the reserves. His career path also included the banking and executive search firm industries. Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Elizabeth Leslie Bagley; son, William Leslie (Katherine); son, Samuel Leslie (Melissa), stepdaughters, Jodi Langford (Mark), Bethany Norlander (Dan); and 8 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30319. A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

4550 Peachtree Road Ne

Atlanta, GA

30319

http://www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com

