LESLIE, William H.



William H. Leslie "Bill", 87, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. He served in the navy for 11 years active duty and 9 years in the reserves. His career path also included the banking and executive search firm industries. Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Elizabeth Leslie Bagley; son, William Leslie (Katherine); son, Samuel Leslie (Melissa), stepdaughters, Jodi Langford (Mark), Bethany Norlander (Dan); and 8 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30319. A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com