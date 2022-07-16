LESLIE, Thomas



It's with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Mr. Thomas Leslie, who departed this life on Tuesday July 12, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, 11:00 AM at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Westview Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA, 30310. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 12-8 PM at our Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.

