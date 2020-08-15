LESLIE, Ethellene Ethellene "Ethel" Holcomb Leslie, 89, was born to Sarah Holcomb Wilson and Leroy Shorter on February 8, 1931 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Ethel grew up in the Summerhill neighborhood of Southeast Atlanta and attended David T. Howard High School. She met her future husband, Henry G (Hank) (Jack) Leslie in Summer Hill in 1947 and they fell head over hills in love. The high school sweethearts married on April 7, 1950, shortly after Hank enlisted in the US Air Force. They joined Westside Community CME Church and started their family in 1953, when Mickey A. Leslie was born. As a military wife and mother, Ethel traveled across the country with her husband and cared for their growing family. Upon returning home to Atlanta in 1969, Ethel became active at Westside Community CME. She was an active member of both the Stewardess Board and the Courtesy Guild for decades. Ethel was an avid Atlanta Braves fan who enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She was well known for her famous peach cobblers, as well as having a loving heart and welcoming home. She loved her family and friends, but most importantly she loved the Lord. She transitioned with the Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry G. Leslie, her first born, Mickey A. Leslie, son Steven Leslie, sister, Eddie Lou Morris, and mother Sarah Holcomb Wilson. She is survived by her children Cheral (Harvey) Ahart, Carmon (Jaymetta) Leslie, Mark (Rita) Leslie, Lisa Leslie- Love, and Chris Leslie; sisters Carolyn Shorter, Gertrude Shorter, Fannie Mae Shorter, and Mary Shorter; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives. She will also be missed and mourned by a host of friends, "adopted" children and grandchildren, & extended family! Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 20, at 11 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment at Georgia National Cemetery. Wednesday, public viewing will be from 1 - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.



