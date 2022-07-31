ajc logo
X

Leroy, Diane

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LEROY, Diane

Diane Stein Leroy, 75, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed on July 28, 2022. Diane was born and raised in Atlanta and was a graduate of Northside High School. She attended the University of Missouri and after completion of her studies, returned to her hometown. Diane spent much of her life involved in her local community, having been a member of Congregation Etz Chaim and serving children lunches as a cafeteria worker in the Cobb County School District – a job she enjoyed and was proud of. More recently, Diane was active in the Roswell Senior Community - which organized group hobbies, her favorite of which had to do with traveling and singing. Diane loved spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. Diane is survived by her children, Jason Leroy and Adriane Shapiro (Lee); her brother, Bert Stein; her sister, Amy Lutz (Ken); her grandchildren, Leah and Reece Shapiro; and her dog, Mr. Pringles. Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society of The United States. A graveside funeral will be held, 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 2 at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs with Rabbi Hayyim Kassorla officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Cops: West Georgia professor kills student at Carrollton parking deck6h ago
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
6h ago
Illinois ticket wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot; 2 Ga. tickets nab $1M each
13h ago
Braves sign all draftees plus five undrafted prospects
8h ago
Braves sign all draftees plus five undrafted prospects
8h ago
Leo Mazzone, Joe Torre, Joe Adcock go into Braves Hall of Fame
5h ago
The Latest
Griffin, Jean
Johnson, James
1h ago
Gogel, Ruth
1h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top