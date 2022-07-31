LEROY, Diane



Diane Stein Leroy, 75, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed on July 28, 2022. Diane was born and raised in Atlanta and was a graduate of Northside High School. She attended the University of Missouri and after completion of her studies, returned to her hometown. Diane spent much of her life involved in her local community, having been a member of Congregation Etz Chaim and serving children lunches as a cafeteria worker in the Cobb County School District – a job she enjoyed and was proud of. More recently, Diane was active in the Roswell Senior Community - which organized group hobbies, her favorite of which had to do with traveling and singing. Diane loved spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. Diane is survived by her children, Jason Leroy and Adriane Shapiro (Lee); her brother, Bert Stein; her sister, Amy Lutz (Ken); her grandchildren, Leah and Reece Shapiro; and her dog, Mr. Pringles. Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society of The United States. A graveside funeral will be held, 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 2 at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs with Rabbi Hayyim Kassorla officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

