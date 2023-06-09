Lerner, Joseph

LERNER, Jr., Joseph S.



Joseph S. Lerner Jr., a loving and supportive father, husband, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2023. He was surrounded by family and love, and is survived by his wife, Juliana; daughter, Lauren; son, Mark; daughter-in-law, Sara; brother, Mick; grandchildren, Caroline, Zachary and Julian; and several nieces, nephews, and brothers-in-law.



Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Joseph S. Lerner Sr. and Miriam Lerner; brother, Terrence Lerner; sister, Sunny Lerner; and son, Joey Lerner.



He was the definition of a family man who always thought of others well-being, loved tennis, music, toasting on special occasions, and going out to dinner with his wife of 56 years.



Joseph graduated from Pembroke County Day School in Kansas City, attended the Culver Summer Naval School, and spent his college years at Stanford University, where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, tennis team, and founder of the Men's Glee Club, as well as President for three years. Upon graduation, he was commissioned Second LT. US Army, serving his tour of duty as 1st LT. A.G.C.



His father's background in retail led him to endure on a fifty-plus year retail career, that included a furrier and a GIA certified jeweler.



Joseph's funeral will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 9, 2023, at The Temple on Peachtree Street, followed by a burial at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Winship Cancer Institute and The Temple. Arrangement by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



