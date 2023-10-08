Obituaries

Oct 8, 2023

LEONARD, Mary

Age 76, of Decatur, GA, passed on October 4, 2023. Services pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

