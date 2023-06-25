Leonard, Bebe

LEONARD (BRUMBY), Bebe



Bebe Brumby Leonard, age 81, of Atlanta passed away at home peacefully on June 22, 2023. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many.



Bebe was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 5, 1941 to Elisabeth Dobbs Brumby and Otis Anoldus Brumby of Marietta, Georgia. Bebe lived much of her childhood in Pass-A-Grille Beach, Florida before moving to Washington D.C., and later returning to Marietta.



After graduating from Marietta High School in 1959, Bebe attended Sophie Newcomb College, which was then the Women's College of Tulane University. She later transferred to the University of Georgia where she earned a degree from the Henry Grady school of Journalism. Bebe was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.



Bebe had a love for travel, and after graduating college she worked in the International Travel department of Pan American Airways. She later became an international travel specialist with the C&S Bank travel department.



In 1965, Bebe married Earl T. Leonard Jr. She and Earl met years earlier at a Georgia Press Association convention in Savannah, Georgia, as their families had a long history of involvement in Georgia journalism. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary this month.



Bebe dedicated much of her life to being a stay at home mother to her two children, She was active in the school PTA as well as the neighborhood Garden Club and ALTA tennis teams. Bebe was also involved in the Phoenix Society where she was asked to chair the annual Debutante Ball. She was a member of the Young Matrons Circle for the Tallulah Falls school, an organization devoted to helping underprivileged children with their education.



In addition to being a stay at home mother, she enjoyed supporting her husband, with the many responsibilities associated with his longtime career at The Coca-Cola Company, where he was Senior Vice President of Corporate affairs. She took great pride in her role as an Executive's wife, and they complemented each other in all endeavors.



In her later years, Bebe embraced her new title of "Memaw" to her three grandchildren, a role that she cherished. Along with her husband, they enjoyed traveling and spending time with their grandchildren at her beach home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.



Bebe is predeceased by her parents, her brother, Otis A. Brumby Jr. of Marietta, and his wife, Martha Lee.



She is survived by her husband; daughter, Elisabeth Riffe (Martin); son, Chip Leonard (Lori); and grandchildren, Kate Leonard, Thomas Riffe and Molly Riffe.



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, June 29, at Northside Methodist Church. A graveside service will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, in Sandy Springs.



The family will receive visitors at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill, on Wednesday, June 28, from 5-7 PM.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the USO, an organization Bebe was passionate about supporting. Contributions may also be made to the Bebe and Earl Leonard Leadership Scholars Program at the UGA Institute of Leadership Advancement c/o The UGA Foundation, Athens, Georgia.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com